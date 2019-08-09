Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Up 13%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.58 and last traded at C$20.11, approximately 143,580 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 104,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.80.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.76.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

