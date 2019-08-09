Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WORK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

WORK stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 32,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99. Slack has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,932,311 shares of company stock valued at $268,074,872 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

