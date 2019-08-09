Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Sells $76,725.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $76,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $75,300.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $84,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $84,550.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $84,925.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $86,225.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $84,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $88,450.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $87,775.00.

Slack stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,661. Slack has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

