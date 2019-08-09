Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

