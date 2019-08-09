Skylands Capital LLC Has $986,000 Stake in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 2.39% of Eastside Distilling worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 27.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 36.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 103,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

EAST traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,692. Eastside Distilling Inc has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 127.06% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

