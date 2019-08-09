Skylands Capital LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Crown Crafts worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at $68,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 20.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 979,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 166,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 154,318 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crown Crafts had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

