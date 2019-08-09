Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SITO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sito Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sito Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

Shares of SITO stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Sito Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sito Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) by 265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,488 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sito Mobile worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.