SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0085

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.09 million and $99,444.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Braziliex and Liqui. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00255986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.01184514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00087873 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000469 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, OKEx, Braziliex, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

