Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (SBGI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.13.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 793,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,751. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In other news, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Smith acquired 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,682,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

