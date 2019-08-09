Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 5.9% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 1,696,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 403,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

