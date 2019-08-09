Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,646. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

