Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 17th

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silgan to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.17. 1,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,803. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Silgan has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.