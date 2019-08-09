SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 5,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.82% of SigmaTron International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

