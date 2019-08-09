Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,858,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the previous session’s volume of 892,392 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.32% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sientra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 20,869 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 17,391 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,623.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 43,684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sientra by 15.3% in the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

