SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $33,293.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,898.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.01790990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.02708123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00722861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00787700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00496458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00125542 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,767,260 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

