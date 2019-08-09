Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $44.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“We maintain a Hold rating heading into SSTK’s 2Q19 results (8/6 BMO), which we expect will be inline to slightly below consensus. Enterprise should continue to show strain, with competitive pressures likely playing a factor, though Ecommerce should sustain positive momentum, driven by iterative site changes improving conversions. That said, recent changes to mgt, weakness in Enterprise, exposure to Europe, and competition are likely to keep growth in check, making hitting FY19 guidance, which calls for re-accelerating revenue growth (+12.5% FXN at midpoint), more challenging in our view. Expecting in line results; FX a modest headwind. We expect $169.4M (+8.2% Y/Y reported, ~10% Y/Y FXN) in revenues and $29.0M in EBITDA (17.1% margin) vs. consensus of $171.6M/$27.9M.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE SSTK opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shutterstock by 876.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

