Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.93 million, a P/E ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 2.51. Shotspotter has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $2,470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $105,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $223,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.