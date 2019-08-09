Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,760. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $391.93 million, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $90,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shotspotter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shotspotter by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,302,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shotspotter by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

