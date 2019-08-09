Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:RMM traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 5,773,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.78. Rambler Metals and Mining has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.91 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

