Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.81

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 2968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The bank reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 148,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

