Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. Shinhan Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 300% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE SHG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 664.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 672,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 154,107 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 659,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,905 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 592,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

