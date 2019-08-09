Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 520,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,614,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $225.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.