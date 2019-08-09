Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shake Shack to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,038. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $90.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,675,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,127,681 shares of company stock worth $76,427,921. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.