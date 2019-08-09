SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €9.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.72 ($10.14).

Shares of SGL stock opened at €6.20 ($7.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.04. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €5.83 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of €12.07 ($14.03). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

