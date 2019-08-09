SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 230,941 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Halliburton worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.6% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 374,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,924,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,682,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,310,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

