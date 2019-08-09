SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 209,806 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 209,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $5,946,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,479,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 21,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,108. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

