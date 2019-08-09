SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.13 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 522.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3,831.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $479,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $98,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

EXR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.54. 352,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

