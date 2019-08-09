SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,883 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,511 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,753 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 60,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,110. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,297 shares of company stock worth $1,756,357. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.