SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,944,518 Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5,244.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944,518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.71% of Groupon worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.28. Groupon Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

