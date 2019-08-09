Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Raised to GBX 165 at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (up from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 145.27 ($1.90).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

