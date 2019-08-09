Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,560 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.75. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.