Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,930 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 672,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 277,158 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 298,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

