Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,479,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $506,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,062,000 after purchasing an additional 181,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.55 on Friday, reaching $278.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.