Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,943,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of APD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.61. 448,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,282. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.34.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.