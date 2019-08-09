Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 2.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

BMV CXSE traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E has a fifty-two week low of $1,531.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,791.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40.

