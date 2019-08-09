Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,941. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

