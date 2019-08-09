Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. 258,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.00. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.