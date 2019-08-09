Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

