Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.66. 70,835 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

