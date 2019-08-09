Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Secureworks alerts:

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.