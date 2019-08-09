Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.
NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Secureworks
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
