SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Price Up 7%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.19, approximately 2,634,012 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,634,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 5.13%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,107,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 215,679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,064,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 156,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

