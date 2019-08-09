SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Price Up 7%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.19, approximately 2,634,012 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,634,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.
The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.
In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,107,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 215,679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,064,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 156,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
