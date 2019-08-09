SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,743. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 104.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 208.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $273,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $631,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

