SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 227,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,743. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $8,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $9,107,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 215,679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,064,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 156,636 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

