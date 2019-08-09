Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

SGEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,928. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $527,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,677 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

