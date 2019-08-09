Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of World Fuel Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on World Fuel Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 3,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,901. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $20,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $332,415 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.