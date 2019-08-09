SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,487 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,487 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $8,585,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $3,205,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 76.3% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 2,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.12.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.91. 7,829,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,912,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $890.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

