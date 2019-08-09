SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $26,437.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

