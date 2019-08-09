Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.
See Also: Trading on Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.