Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $190.00. Science Group shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 56,090 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.93.

About Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

