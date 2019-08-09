Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.